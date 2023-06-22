Teams want more seniors to play softball
Last updated 6/23/2023 at 3:06am
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball is welcoming new players who are 50 plus years of age. Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays through Thursdays at 4 p.m. with warm-ups beginning at 3:30. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.
Potential players, both men and women, must show for a screening prior to being placed on a team so that appropriate...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)