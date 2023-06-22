Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Teams want more seniors to play softball

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/23/2023 at 3:06am



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball is welcoming new players who are 50 plus years of age. Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays through Thursdays at 4 p.m. with warm-ups beginning at 3:30. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.

Potential players, both men and women, must show for a screening prior to being placed on a team so that appropriate...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023