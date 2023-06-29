Adicoff named to spring 2023 deans' list

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. – Rebekkah Adicoff of Bonsall was among more than 2,300 students named to the Mississippi State University spring 2023 deans' list.

To be named to the Deans' List, a student must have achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students.

