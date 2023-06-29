Angel Society celebrates 45 years and more than $4.5 million in giving
Last updated 6/28/2023 at 6:25pm
FALLBROOK – The Angel Society of Fallbrook celebrated its 45th anniversary with a “Viva Las Vegas” theme at its annual meeting and luncheon held June 6 at the Zion Fellowship Center. The event also marked a new philanthropic achievement for the Angel Society, whose charitable giving since its inception in 1978 now surpasses $4.5 million.
The Angel Society raises...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)