Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Angel Society celebrates 45 years and more than $4.5 million in giving

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/28/2023 at 6:25pm



FALLBROOK – The Angel Society of Fallbrook celebrated its 45th anniversary with a “Viva Las Vegas” theme at its annual meeting and luncheon held June 6 at the Zion Fellowship Center. The event also marked a new philanthropic achievement for the Angel Society, whose charitable giving since its inception in 1978 now surpasses $4.5 million.

The Angel Society raises...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023