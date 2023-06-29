BUSD approves four new Bonsall High School courses

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District board approved Bonsall High School course descriptions for 2023‑24, and the May 17 action adds four new courses high school students will be able to take.

The 3-0 vote, with Larissa Anderson and Pascal Lapoirie absent, adds CTE Introduction to Production, Innovation, and Design (CTE stands for career technical education), CTE Computer Science Explorations, Advanced Placement Spanish Language and Culture, and History of World War II.

In addition to the course descriptions, the information for the new courses also inclu...