Quilt Guild's Compton to talk about molas

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Quilt Guild’s member Julie Compton will be presenting an informative program on molas for the July 6 meeting. Mola is a hand-made textile that forms part of the traditional women’s clothing of the indigenous Guna people from Panama and Colombia.

Compton is knowledgeable on this topic, having lived in Panama for several years. She has an extensive collection of molas in various forms from clothing to wall-hangings that will be shared.

The Guild meets on the first Thursday of the month at the Fallbrook Community Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Submitted by Fallbrook Quilt Guild.