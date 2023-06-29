Women's brunch to feature miniature horse

Faith San Sorino is bringing Baby Sky, a 7 year old therapy horse from Faithful Friends, to the Fallbrook Women's Connection brunch July 21. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all to a special program and brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens, Friday, July 21, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, doors open at 9:15.

The program will feature Faith San Servino, owner of a local therapy ranch called Faithful Friends, who will bring her mini horse Baby Sky. The horse will be dressed in patriotic colors and will say hello so guests are encouraged to bring their cameras.

This miniature therapy horse ranch is number one in the nation and has been for over a decade. They strive to offer the happiest and most talented miniature horses in the country. They visit senior care, Alzheimer's units, veterans and personal homes. Their horses are trained, certified, and then sold.

The guest speaker: will be Wayne A. Teuerle, a husband, father, grandfather and U.S. Navy veteran. He will share how God changes the heart but uses our personality for his purposes.

Special musical guests will be Sandra Kopitzke and Richard Lafetra.

The cost per ticket is $30 for adults, $15 for children 18 and under, cash or check, which includes a delicious brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations which are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected] Sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.