Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Pala Casino presents country star Clay Walker and Little Big Town in July

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/28/2023 at 5:51pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Clay Walker will perform at Pala Casino Spa Resort July 6.

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort will present American country star Clay Walker Thursday, July 6 and American country music vocal group Little Big Town Friday, July 7, both performing live outdoors at the Starlight Theater at 8 p.m.

There's more to the duality of Clay Walker's debut Show Dog Nashville album "Texas To Tennessee" than the title. Certainly, the realities of place are as central as this comeback album's name implies: Nashville busily working toward the next fresh hit; Texas moving at its inimitable and familiar pace. There's also a mix of songwriting and production approaches,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023