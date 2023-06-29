Pala Casino presents country star Clay Walker and Little Big Town in July

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort will present American country star Clay Walker Thursday, July 6 and American country music vocal group Little Big Town Friday, July 7, both performing live outdoors at the Starlight Theater at 8 p.m.

There's more to the duality of Clay Walker's debut Show Dog Nashville album "Texas To Tennessee" than the title. Certainly, the realities of place are as central as this comeback album's name implies: Nashville busily working toward the next fresh hit; Texas moving at its inimitable and familiar pace. There's also a mix of songwriting and production approaches,...