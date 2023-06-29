Upcoming at The Mission Theater

FALLBROOK – Here are the upcoming movies and shows at The Mission Theater at 231 North Main Ave.

June 23: Penny Serenade (1941), starring Irene Dunne and Cary Grant. Drama, romance.

June 30: Independence Day: Resurgence (2016), starring Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman and Maika Monroe. Science fiction, action.

July 7: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), starring Harrison Ford. Adventure, action.

July 14: Sunset Boulevard (1950), starring William Holden, Gloria Swanson and Erich von Stroheim. Noir, drama.

July 21: South Pacific (1958), starring Mitzi Gaynor and Rossano Brazzi. Musical, romance.

July 28: My Favorite Brunette (1947), starring Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour. Comedy, crime, mystery.

July 29: Comedy Night with married comedy couple Steph and Tom Clark, presented by Funny Girl Events.

Movie tickets can be purchased at the door, and live show tickets can be purchased at https://fallbrookmissiontheater.com/.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The early bird price for tickets purchased from 5:30 to 6 p.m. are $8. After 6 p.m., tickets are $10. Beer, wine, margaritas, hot dogs, nachos, pizza, popcorn, candy, soft drinks, juice and ice tea are available. Movies start at 6:30 p.m.