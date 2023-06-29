Woods Witch releases first album, finishes first tour with rave reviews

Woods Witch, from left, bassist Adrian Holtz, drummer Keith Schreiber (behind drum set), frontman and guitarist Stuart Reeder perform at Brick by Brick in San Diego. Not shown is guitar player James Curatalo. Village News/Chad Kelco photo

Musicologist Jameson Foster said of Woods Witch, on his youtube channel after the Cascadian Midsummer 2023 Festival June 16-18, "Woods Witch, a San Diego band really stood out to me...I get a little tired of metal musicians who take themselves too seriously. Woods Witch's front man was charismatic ... [he] was just a riot. It was like he was putting on a stand-up show without meaning to...keeping the crowd entertained while he was tuning his guitar. The set was awesome, such high energy, people loved it and had smiles on their faces while they were playing and while he was talking and getting the crowd riled up. If you are looking for more heavy metal, look up Woods Witch. I feel like they're about to blow up."

San Diego Woods Witch front man is Fallbrook native Stuart Reeder. When Reeder was a Potter Junior High student, his brother Andrew introduced him to heavy metal music. Reeder, a scientist for the last 10 years, formed Woods Witch which just returned from its first West Coast tour. The tour started June 9 with the release of their first album, Warmth and Comfort.

Woods Witch released their six-song album as the headliner of a five-band show at Brick by Brick in San Diego where they played all six songs along with one which hasn't yet been recorded.

"I've been trying to do music for a long time. It's finally happening now," Reeder said.

Reeder lived in Fallbrook prior to attending University of California, Berkeley. "But I always wanted to play music," he said.

"I never thought it was realistic, it just took a few years to be ready to do it."

After his 2009 Fallbrook High School graduation, Reeder received a degree in molecular and cell biology at UC Berkeley. He returned to San Diego after his 2013 college graduation and obtained a job with a biological sciences company.

"I've been in the biotech field for the last 10 years," Reeder said.

Working full-time in the biotech field convinced Reeder that he would rather have a career in music. The path into science turned out to be of benefit to Reeder putting together a band. He met Woods Witch guitar player James Curatalo while at Cal; Curatalo actually lives in Santa Barbara. Keith Schreiber worked with Reeder at a San Diego biotech firm, and volunteered to join Woods Witch as the band's drummer. Schreiber also recommended bassist Adrian Holtz, who became part of the band.

Becoming the front man of a black metal band took some hard work. Reeder said, "I've been screaming since I was 16, but it wasn't until I was 25 and decided I wanted to do this seriously that I came to terms with the fact that my technique wasn't clean enough to scream for 30 or 45 minutes without losing my voice.

"I ended up studying with Greg Delson (Landlights Voice Coaching in LA) whose specialty is more in Pop and R&B, but he got his teaching certification from the Complete Vocal Institute (CVI) in Copenhagen, Denmark where you have to learn to teach classical, blues, rock, metal- everything and they pretty much say any sound that your voice can produce, you can produce healthily if you do it correctly. One example they always give is babies can scream quite a bit and you don't hear a baby losing its voice. So I studied with him for about a year and loved learning the fundamentals of clean singing and support and breathing for the first time.

Reeder continued, "At that point I still wasn't at a place where I could perform a whole set comfortably and I ended up studying for another couple months via Skype with Aliki Katriou who is just a great metal vocalist and teacher located in London. I don't even know what it was, there wasn't a specific technique that changed, one day just with all the struggle I kind of clicked into a new high scream that sounded even more throat ripping but was actually more comfortable, and I've been off to the races ever since, sometimes performing three nights in a row. There are all kinds of different parts of your throat that you can vibrate to safely make these crazy noises and it might just be that I switched from one to the other. In the next couple years, I might go back to one of these schools to become a teacher because I absolutely loved the process and the anatomical knowledge."

The band itself didn't occur until after Reeder wrote enough songs for performances. "I started working on the songs at the end of 2019," he said.

Black metal is a genre of heavy metal. "Black metal is always a very dark and despairing genre," Reeder said.

Reeder prefers more positive music. "I've never really written songs that are just really despairing," he said.

The vocal and musical elements of black metal rather than the prevailing lyrics enticed Reeder into black metal, but he acquiesced to the preferences of black metal audiences and created a three-song extended play album called Sorrow, Anxiety, and Depression. Warmth and Comfort adds three positive songs to the original extended play album, which was available digitally but never released on compact disc prior to the songs' inclusion in Warmth and Comfort.

"All the songs are about making the life you want to live and fighting through bad times," Reeder said of the three newer songs.

The planned release for Sorrow, Anxiety, and Depression was March 13, 2020. Woods Witch was supposed to perform at a San Diego party. The extended play album release and party became a victim of the coronavirus shutdown. "I ended up canceling it," Reeder said.

The shutdown gave Reeder time to work on additional music. Reeder was able to compile the album. "I'm pretty excited about it," he said. Once the COVID shutdowns loosened, Reeder was able to play shows, including Brick by Brick in November 2022.

"We were excited to return to Brick by Brick for our album release," Reeder said.

Guitar player Jameson Shaw had previously been with Woods Witch and is now with Old Gods. "Woods Witch needed an opener," Shaw said. "He asked if I wanted to play."

Old Gods became the opening act June 9. Parasitic Existence, Bluntsplitter, and Doomslayer also preceded Woods Witch at the concert. Doomslayer's lead singer, Dustin Bowman, is originally from Oceanside and has lived in Fallbrook for the past four years.

After the June 9 concert Woods Witch embarked on a two-week tour and played in Atascadero, Oakland, Eugene and Portland in Oregon, the Cascadian Midsummer festival in the southwest Washington town of Pe Ell, Seattle and Olympia.

Reeder still works for a biotech company part-time which allows him to follow his dream of a full-time music career.