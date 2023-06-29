Michalke does win best of breed at county fair's dairy goat show

Taylor Michalke talks to her doe Tina-Rex who took the grand champion title for the LaMancha breed in both the junior division and the open division at the San Diego County Fair.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Two does raised by Fallbrook Future Farmers of America member Taylor Michalke were awarded grand champion of breed at the San Diego County Fair's dairy goat show June 13-18.

FFA, 4-H, and Junior Grange members who competed in the Junior Dairy Goat Show were also allowed to compete in the Open Dairy Goat Show as long as the same animal was entered and shown in the junior show and the animal met all open show entry deadlines and guidelines.

Tina-Rex was the grand champion for the LaMancha breed in both the junior division and the open division, and Nutmeg wa...