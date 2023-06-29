4th of July Structure Fire in Fallbrook

Official Statement from North County Fire Protection District on July 5th, 2023,

"North County Fire Protection District firefighters were dispatched to a late night structure fire in the area of the 1200 block of Alturas Road in Fallbrook on Tuesday July 4th, 2023, at 11:42 pm. Crews arrived on scene to find an outbuilding, vegetation, and large amount storage material on fire. Due to aggressive actions by fire crews, firefighters were able to stop the fire before spreading to a nearby home. Unfortunately, six to eight people were displaced, and four chickens perished due to this fire. Th...