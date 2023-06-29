Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News Staff 

Bloodmobile closes early after worker suspected to be intoxicated

 
Last updated 6/30/2023 at 10:11am

Village News/AC Investigations

Middle worker tended to by coworkers

The blood drive ended a bit early today after coworkers had to help another worker back into the bloodmobile to take a nap after he apparently became intoxicated. The coworker helping him was overheard saying that tequila was likely the cause. After the problem was assessed by the fire department, it seemed closing early was the best thing to do, allowing the worker to take a nap while coworkers packed up and left the Albertsons' parking lot.

No one was hurt. He apparently was helping with paperwork for the donors.

When contacted about the incident, Blood Bank CEO Doug Morton said, “We pr...



