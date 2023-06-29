Cal Fire encourages safety as the Fourth of July approaches

Prevent fires and injuries caused by fireworks this Fourth of July

SACRAMENTO – With the Fourth of July holiday around the corner, state fire officials are stressing the dangers and consequences of using illegal fireworks. This Fourth of July, remember to celebrate responsibly. Protect your community by preventing fires and injuries caused by fireworks.

Before you think about buying fireworks for your celebration, make sure they are permitted where you live. Fireworks purchased out-of-state are illegal in California without a license. Why not let the experts handle the fireworks show? You can easily grab a blanket, head to a local fireworks show, and fin...