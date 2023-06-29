Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Cal Fire encourages safety as the Fourth of July approaches

Prevent fires and injuries caused by fireworks this Fourth of July

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/28/2023 at 5:56pm



SACRAMENTO – With the Fourth of July holiday around the corner, state fire officials are stressing the dangers and consequences of using illegal fireworks. This Fourth of July, remember to celebrate responsibly. Protect your community by preventing fires and injuries caused by fireworks.

Before you think about buying fireworks for your celebration, make sure they are permitted where you live. Fireworks purchased out-of-state are illegal in California without a license. Why not let the experts handle the fireworks show? You can easily grab a blanket, head to a local fireworks show, and fin...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023