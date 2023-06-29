Creativity thrives at D'Vine Path

FALLBROOK – The newest pathway at D'Vine Path, the Art Studios, has spent a year offering artists with disabilities an opportunity to showcase their skills, obtain knowledge in the field and heavily focus on the production, marketing and sales of their works.

The Art Studios currently consists of five students, all eager to learn more and express themselves through their work. Artists Mike Rogoway, Denae Prosser, Joel Anderson, Nekoda Harris and Ryan Duralia all joined the program so they could have the opportunity to grow and fully immerse themselves in the arts.

From memorable field t...