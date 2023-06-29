FUESD Assistant Superintendent Morris leaves for a new opportunity in South Carolina
Last updated 6/28/2023 at 6:14pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District announced June 16 the departure of Assistant Superintendent Brian Morris, who has accepted a position as Director of Human Resources in the Lexington One School District, located in Lexington, South Carolina.
Morris's decision to embark on a new professional journey was influenced by his children's educational pursuits and the exciting opportunities awaiting them in the South.
With a passion for education and human resources, Morris is eager to contribute his expertise to the growing district of Lexington One, which serves approx...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)