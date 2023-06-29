FUESD Assistant Superintendent Morris leaves for a new opportunity in South Carolina

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District announced June 16 the departure of Assistant Superintendent Brian Morris, who has accepted a position as Director of Human Resources in the Lexington One School District, located in Lexington, South Carolina.

Morris's decision to embark on a new professional journey was influenced by his children's educational pursuits and the exciting opportunities awaiting them in the South.

With a passion for education and human resources, Morris is eager to contribute his expertise to the growing district of Lexington One, which serves approx...