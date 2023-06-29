Independence Day Festivities Planned Across SD County

SAN DIEGO - Communities across San Diego County will mark the United States' 247th birthday with fireworks and a star-spangled string of other events today and Tuesday.

Here's a rundown of the holiday happenings:

MONDAY

-- In Oceanside, at the SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon, 3300 El Corazon Drive. Activities start at 5 p.m., and live music -- including country artist Brett Payne and Oceanside singer Savannah Kay -- starts at 7 p.m. A fireworks show is scheduled for 9 p.m.;

-- There will be a free fireworks show at 9 p.m. hosted by the Mission Bay Yacht Club. Public viewing areas are the shoreline around Sail Bay, Sunset Point Park, Santa Clara Point to Fanuel Street Park and along Riviera Drive.

TUESDAY

-- The popular Big Bay Boom is set for 9 p.m. on the San Diego Bay. Viewing points are Shelter Island, Spanish Landing Park, Harbor Island, Embarcadero Parks North and South, Seaport Village, Cesar Chavez Park and Coronado Ferry Landing;

-- Chula Vista's 4th Fest fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. at the Olympic Training Center. 2800 Olympic Parkway;

-- Coronado's July 4 celebration starts with a 10 a.m. parade down Orange Avenue, a 4 p.m. concert in Spreckels Park and then the fireworks show on Glorietta Bay at 9 p.m.;

-- El Cajon's celebration starts at 2 p.m. at Kennedy Park with children's train rides, games, food vendors, live music and other activities and ends with a fireworks show at 9 p.m., and there should be plenty of room to relax on the grass. 1675 E. Madison Ave.;

-- The Independence Day and Fireworks Festival in Escondido starts at 4 p.m. at the California Center for the Arts featuring games, food vendors and live music (including country star Lorrie Morgan and Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band). The fireworks display is at 9 p.m. 340 N. Escondido Blvd.;

-- La Jolla will be the site of first-ever drone show starting at 8:45 p.m. at Kellogg Park. 8200 Camino del Oro;

-- Lake Murray's July 4 event starts at 11 a.m. at the Lake Murray Playground and features live music, food and activities. The fireworks show is set for 9 p.m. 7001 Murray Park Drive;

-- Legoland California in Carlsbad is hosting the all-day Red, White & BOOM on July 4 with a picnic, games and building activities, followed by an evening fireworks show. One Legoland Drive;

-- Imperial Beach Pier will be the site of a 9 p.m. fireworks show. 2 Elder Ave.;

-- The Maritime Museum will host a 9 p.m. fireworks show. 1492 N. Harbor Drive;

-- The National City Carnival & Fireworks at Kimball Park features rides, games and food. The fireworks show is at 9 p.m., following the Miss National City Educational Pageant. 12th and D Streets;

-- Ocean Beach will be the site of a drone show, complemented by experimental light-based installations and projection mapping. The show can be seen at 9:05 p.m. north of the pier, 1850 Ocean Front St.;

-- Poway is hosting an all-day ``Old Fashioned Fourth of July & Fireworks'' event at Old Poway Park, featuring entertainment, Western reenactments, free crafts, model train displays and old-fashioned games. Food and train rides will be available for a nominal fee. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. over the Poway Sportsplex (there's a $5 entrance fee), with more

activities and a DJ. 14134 Midland Road;

-- Ramona's July 4 Family Picnic & Fireworks Show will be at Olive Perice Middle School (the grounds open at 4 p.m., with fireworks at 9 p.m.). 1521 Hansen Lane;

-- The Rancho Bernardo neighborhood will host ``The Spirit of the 4th'' with a community fair at Webb Park (on Avena Place on Bernardo Center Drive) and culminating with a 9 p.m. ``Sky Concert'' fireworks show on the athletic field of Bernardo Heights Middle School (12990 Paseo Lucido). A $10 donation is requested for entry;

-- San Marcos' Independence Day starts at 5 p.m., with carnival games, live entertainment, jumpers, food for sale and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Bradley Park, 1587 Linda Vista Drive;

-- Santee Salutes 4th of July Celebration will begin at 2 p.m. at Town Center Community Park, featuring live music, a patriotic ceremony, a food garden and a kid's fun zone; fireworks will start at 9 p.m. 550 Park Center Drive;

-- Sea World's fireworks show starts 9:30 p.m. 500 SeaWorld Drive;

-- The San Diego County Fair will conclude with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. at the Corona Grandstand Stage on the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Drive; and

-- Vista's 55th annual Independence Day Celebration features music from the Cassie B. Project at 7:35 p.m. in the Moonlight Amphitheater, with a

fireworks show at 9 p.m. Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive.

