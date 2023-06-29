Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News 

Motorcyclist Who Died in Weekend Crash in Pauma Valley ID'd

 
Last updated 7/5/2023 at 6:19pm



SAN DIEGO - Authorities have publicly identified a 33-year-old man who was killed over the Fourth of July weekend in a motorcycle crash on state Route 76 near Palomar Mountain.

Jorge Villa of Temecula was trying to pass a slower-moving pickup truck about 6:30 p.m. Sunday when his westbound two-wheeler struck the larger vehicle in the area of Sengme Oaks Road in Pauma Valley, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office and California Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle then veered off the roadway and struck a tree. Villa died at the scene of the accident.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

 

