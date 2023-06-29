Taylor honored with three journalism awards from San Diego SPJ

SAN DIEGO – On June 20, Nathalie Taylor, a Reeder Media associate for 20 years, took home three third place awards at the San Diego Society of Professional Journalists Awards Banquet. The awards were granted for work done in 2022. Taylor has won 104 professional journalism awards since 2004; and has taken many of the photos that accompanied her stories.

She placed third in the Travel category with, "Memories of the Hearst Castle," published in the Village News. The article highlights some of her experiences at the castle over the years, beginning before the castle was gifted to the State of California.

Excerpts: "Touring the Hearst Castle was an intense sensory experience...I would look very long and hard at each object that interested me, in hopes that the image would be captured in my mind forever...I first visited the magnificent Roman Pool as a six-year-old, and it made such an impression on me that it haunted my day dreams. I would dream of taking a swim in the enchanting little cove where subdued light softly illuminated the gold and cobalt blue tiles."

The article, "Shannon Taylor has a Flair for Filmmaking!" which was published in Reeder Media's 2022 Sourcebook Magazine, placed third in the Arts/Entertainment -Performing Arts category. The piece chronicles the Emmy award-winning producer's film journey, which also includes acting, a talent honed in Fallbrook at CAST Productions.

Excerpts: "Shannon Taylor, filmmaker, is rushing from project to project leaving behind a trail of success. Her rank on the Internet Movie DataBase (IMDB) is rising, and this hard-working, vibrant fireball is on the move. Taking raw material and transforming it into successful films, Shannon approaches each project with enthusiasm. She instinctively knows how to bring stories to life."

The writer took third in Review/Criticism with "Wonderful and Sometimes Wacky – San Diego County Fair Food," published in the Village News. This is a broad category, which encompasses book, film and food/restaurant reviews.

Excerpts: "Fair food engages all senses. Enticing aromas mingle into one pleasant, unforgettable scent...Revel in a swirled funnel cake topped with a mountain of whipped cream, or enjoy the crisp crackle as you chew on a mouthful of kettle corn."

Taylor, who holds a BA degree in English from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, was seated on the Alumni Advisory Board for the university's College of Liberal Arts/English Department from 2011 to 2018. Since 2015, she has been a San Diego Press Club Honorary Committee member.

Submitted by Krona Publications.