By Hannah Hanford 

Traffic Collision in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 6/30/2023 at 10:47am

At 9:03 AM, Friday June 30th, 2023, North County Fire Protection District sent out a tweet stating, "@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a traffic collision in the area of S. Mission Road and Winterhaven Road in Fallbrook. Both southbound lanes of Mission Road are blocked. Expect delays." This is all the information we have at this time. More information will be reported as it becomes available.

