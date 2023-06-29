Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Oceanside Police Department 

Two dead, including one minor, three seriously injured after Oceanside pursuit

 
Last updated 7/5/2023 at 7:14am

Village News/Gilbert Gonzalez photo

The blue Accord that was t-boned by a speeding car driving recklessly, and killing one minor and one adult according to the Oceanside Police Dept.

OCEANSIDE: Just before 11:00pm officers with Oceanside PD attempted to stop a reckless vehicle (White VW), the vehicle fled NB thru N Myers st at a high rate of speed, shortly after the vehicle T-Boned a vehicle (Blue Accord) headed EB on Surfrider. Sending the Accord spinning thru the alley. Firefighters were called in to extricate a total of 2 people with serious injuries from the suspect vehicle and 3 from the Accord including 1 Minor and one passenger who was pronounced deceased. OPD is currently investigating this crash there is no additional information at this time.

 

