UPDATE: Arrest made in death of 12-year-old

The blue Altima that was t-boned by a speeding car driving recklessly, and killing one minor and one adult according to the Oceanside Police Dept.

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at approximately 11:00 pm, an officer from the Oceanside Police Department was alerted to a White Volkswagen GTI near Mission Avenue and Myers Street driving with no lights on. The officer attempted to affect a traffic stop Northbound on Myers Street just South of Pier View Way. The driver failed to yield and immediately sped North on Myers Street at a high rate of speed. Approximately thirty seconds later, the suspect's vehicle broadsided a Blue Nissan Altima traveling East on Surfrider Way.

An officer arrived near Surfrider Way and N. Myers Street shortly after the collision. One of the passengers of the Altima, a Hispanic male juvenile 12 years of age, had sustained fatal injuries due to the collision. Additionally, occupants of the victim's vehicle, a twenty-seven-year-old driver and a six-year-old passenger, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The two occupants of the Volkswagen suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Four people were transported to local trauma centers for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, and it is suspected that alcohol and speed were a factor in the collision. The driver, twenty-year-old Edward Minot Jr. of Mill Spring, North Carolina, was arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and Gross Vehicular Manslaughter. The deceased's name is withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Oceanside Police Department Traffic Collision Investigator David Paul at (760) 435-4431.

For media inquiries, please contact Oceanside Police Department Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (760) 277-5237 or email [email protected]

UPDATE - From the Oceanside Police Department

A Fatal Traffic Collision in Oceanside on July 4th, 2023

A Fatal Traffic Collision in Oceanside on July 4th, 2023

