By Hannah Hanford 

UPDATE - Traffic Collision in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 7/1/2023 at 5:41pm

UPDATE July 1st, 2023 -

Yesterday, June 30th, 2023, there was a three-car traffic collision on South Mission Road. SDG&E and County Roads were dispatched to assist North County Fire because a nearby power line pole and traffic light pole were struck and damaged. There were a total of three individuals injured and two individuals were transported to Palomar Hospital with minor injuries. This incident has caused a delay in commuting, so using an alternative route is advised. CHP is investigating the cause of the accident.

EARLIER June 30th, 2023 -

At 9:03 AM, Friday June 30th, 2023, No...



