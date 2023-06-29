Watkins Bros Livery stable mural unveiled

Katelynn Abrams

Village News Intern

The unveiling of the Watkins Bros Livery Stable mural event was hosted at Village Square Saturday, June 24.

Jerri Patchett, president of Fallbrook Arts Inc., introduced the event and the people who made it possible: Fallbrook Art Center director Brenda Andrews, the Arts in Public Places committee, the Fallbrook Historical Society who provided the image, and Cristi Lewis, who was excited for the mural to be on the side of her building from the very beginning. The newest piece of public art brings Fallbrook to 34 pieces.

Historian Tom Frew shared the his...