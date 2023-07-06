BUSD signs agreement with Pala

BONSALL – Bonsall Unified School District and the Pala Band of Mission Indians continue their strong partnership with the signing of a groundbreaking agreement to increase support for student success.

The memorandum of understanding will increase interagency communication regarding student attendance and mobilize support from the Pala Band of Mission Indians Education Department, including after school homework completion, tutoring, mentoring, and access to social and mental health experts to any and all students who will benefit from them.

These services, along with the BUSD systems of support will ensure students have early and sustained access to what they need to thrive.

Superintendent Clevenger said, "I am grateful to the Pala Band of Mission Indians for their ongoing prioritizing of the most valuable thing we have, our young people. The BUSD family shares this tremendous value of our students. I am grateful for Chairman Robert Smith's leadership as well as the Pala Education Department and BUSD Board Trustee Ortega for their efforts to make this unprecedented agreement a reality."

The mission of Bonsall Unified School District is to empower all students to achieve their maximum learning potential. BUSD serves the Oceanside, Bonsall, Fallbrook and Pala communities.

Submitted by the Bonsall Unified School District.