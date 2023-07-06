Filing period to open for property tax assessment appeals

San Diego County residents and businesses who disagree with their property tax assessments for the 2023-2024 fiscal year may file an application to appeal their value. Village News/Courtesy Photo.

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

San Diego County residents and businesses who disagree with their property tax assessments for the 2023-2024 fiscal year may file an application to appeal their value between July 2 and Nov. 30. The Clerk of the County Assessment Appeals Board, Andrew Potter, announced the filing period Friday, June 30.

Applications and information booklets are available on the county's website at http://www.sandiegocounty.gov/cob/aab.html. Residents may also pick them up and speak with the Clerk of the Board staff at the County Administration Center.

To file an application, taxpayers must know their parcel or tax bill number, property address and state their opinion of the property's market value on the application. The Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office must receive applications no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 30 or postmarked by midnight Nov. 30.

Mail applications and forms to Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Assessment Appeals, at the County Administration Center: 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 402, San Diego, CA 92101-2471.