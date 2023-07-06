Free WaterWise workshop focuses on colorful yards and how to simplify irrigation

FALLBROOK – A free workshop to help Fallbrook residents figure out how to design or refurbish their yards with colorful, drought-tolerant plants will be held Saturday, July 22 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Fallbrook Public Utility District, 990 E. Mission Road.

Knowledgeable staff from FPUD, together with Roger Boddaert – a water-wise garden expert – and Mike Madewell from Hunter Irrigation Hydrawise will explain how to choose beautiful and no-fuss plants, ways to create an attractive garden, and how to use "smart" irrigation controllers to keep it simple and save water.

Participants will also learn the ABC's of drip irrigation and many other factors that figure into efficiently using every drop of water.

These experts will teach workshop participants how to evaluate their irrigation system and how to use FPUD's online tool to alert customers to a potential leak. WaterSmart is FPUD's free program that pairs with the district's smart meters and allows you to track your water use online.

"This workshop will help you improve your irrigation system and create a beautiful garden that saves water and is easy to maintain," said Mick Cothran of FPUD, who designed FPUD's drought-tolerant courtyard garden and will speak at the workshop.

Participants will be entered into a raffle to win a free Rachio Smart Irrigation Controller. They will also receive a free drought-tolerant plant and a garden kit that includes a garden tote bag, gloves and shovels.

Space is limited. To register, contact Mick Cothran at FPUD through email at [email protected] or call 760-999-2721.

Submitted by Fallbrook Public Utility District.