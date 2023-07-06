Horowitz graduates from Hamilton College

CLINTON, NY — Joshua Horowitz of Fallbrook received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hamilton College Sunday, May 21, in a commencement ceremony concluding the college's 211th year. An interdisciplinary studies major, Horowitz graduated summa cum laude with departmental honors in interdisciplinary studies.

Retired Navy Adm. Michelle J. Howard, the first female four-star admiral and chair of the 2020-22 Congressional Naming Commission, was awarded an honorary degree and delivered the Commencement address. In her remarks, Howard shared anecdotes from her time before and after active duty, al...