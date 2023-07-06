What to know about home appraisals
Last updated 7/6/2023 at 6:55pm
Jane Kepley
Special to the Village News
Home appraisals often get confused with home inspections – and while both play an important role in the homebuying process, they aren’t very similar.
During an inspection (which is optional), the property’s systems and structure are evaluated. The inspector will highlight deficiencies, safety hazards or repairs that may need to be addressed before you buy the home.
Appraisers, on the other hand, assess the value of a home to ensure your loan amount is appropriate. If you’re paying for the house with a mortgage, this process is mandatory.
Here...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)