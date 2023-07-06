Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Wings of Change at Fallbrook Farmers Market

 
Last updated 7/6/2023



FALLBROOK – Wings of Change will be at the Fallbrook Farmers Market, Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Main Avenue. Everyone is welcome to stop by for free seeds, children’s crafts, and information on the Butterfly of the Month.

The free seeds that will be available are four o’clocks/evening primrose, narrowleaf milkweed, calendula, buckwheat and California poppies. The Butterfly of the Month for July is the Mormon Metalmark, whose host plant is various species of buckwheat.

Education sessions on the butterfly will be given at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Submitted by Wings of Change.

 

