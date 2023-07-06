'Caravanserai: A Look Back' and 'Recollection' opens at Fallbrook Library July 10

Unnamed photos by artist Carol Nye of the vibrant Uyghur culture and people in China’s western Xinjiang Province.

FALLBROOK — The Friends of the Fallbrook Library are honored to present two new free art exhibits, “Caravanserai: A Look Back,” a photo journalistic journey by Carol Nye, and “Recollection,” a sculpture display by Dean Ramos, July 10 to Aug. 2...