Fallbrook Art Center announces winners of 12th Annual Artist Guild Show
Last updated 7/7/2023 at 6:44pm
FALLBROOK – Over 90 works of art are on display and for sale at the 12th Annual Fallbrook Art Center Artists Guild Show. These works of art span a wide range of mediums and disciplines, including painting, printmaking, fine art jewelry, sculpture, textile arts, photography and mixed media.
Vicki Walsh, MFA, show juror, chose this year"s winners, and she is pleased t...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)