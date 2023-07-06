King's Players to present 'Seussical the Musical Jr.'

William Zelno (Cat in the Hat), Leo Jones (Jojo the Mayor's Son), and Mason Gilmore (Mr. Mayor) are ready to perform "Seussical the Musical Jr." Village News/Courtesy Photo.

FALLBROOK – King's Players will present "Seussical the Musical Jr." July 21-29 at Christ the King Lutheran Church. A cast of 28 children, ages 7-18, have been rehearsing since early May. The show is being produced and directed by Mary Fry.

This will be the last show for Fry, who has been directing youth theater for over 20 years in Fallbrook, as she will be moving out of Fallbrook in early August.

Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in "Seussical the Musical Jr.," a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony-win...