Pala Casino presents Kool & The Gang July 28

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to present iconic R&B, soul and funk band, Kool & The Gang, Friday, July 28, performing live outdoors at the Starlight Theater. The show will start at 8 p.m.

Kool & the Gang, officially launched in 1969 after performing for five years under various band titles, has influenced the music of three generations and, at the age of 50, the band has become true recording industry legends.

Thanks to iconic songs like “Celebration,” “Cherish,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Summer Madness” and “Open Sesame,” they’ve earned two Grammy Awards, sev...