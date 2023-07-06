Theatre Talk: 'The Cotton Patch Gospel' is a 10 out of 10

Performing in Left to right, Greg Campbell, Shawn Rolf, Oliver Shirley and Brandon Wallace. Village News/Ken Jacques.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

"Cotton Patch Gospel" earns a 10 out of 10! It's not re-imagined, it's revitalized.

Even though Lamb's Players has been telling this story since the early 80s, director Gilmore Smyth has revitalized the show into a heart-warming, toe tapping, knee-slapping, banjo-picking hoe-down.

It's part tent revival-part traveling minstrel show. Using the Gospels of Matthew and John as inspiration, "Cotton Patch Gospel" is a reminder of His life albeit Smokey Mountain music style, so naturally, there is a "fiddle in the band."

And it fills t...