Theatre Talk: 'The Cotton Patch Gospel' is a 10 out of 10
Last updated 7/6/2023 at 7:37pm
Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to The Village News
"Cotton Patch Gospel" earns a 10 out of 10! It's not re-imagined, it's revitalized.
Even though Lamb's Players has been telling this story since the early 80s, director Gilmore Smyth has revitalized the show into a heart-warming, toe tapping, knee-slapping, banjo-picking hoe-down.
It's part tent revival-part traveling minstrel show. Using the Gospels of Matthew and John as inspiration, "Cotton Patch Gospel" is a reminder of His life albeit Smokey Mountain music style, so naturally, there is a "fiddle in the band."
And it fills t...
Reader Comments(0)