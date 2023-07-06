Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

County holds cool zone event with weather warming up

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/6/2023 at 6:06pm



Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas and county health officials held a press event Tuesday to remind people the County’s Cool Zone program gives them free, safe, air-conditioned sanctuaries to escape extreme heat as temperatures are expected to rise this weekend.

A complete list of Cool Zone sites, their hours and locations is located online. The site includes a map feature where people can type in their address to find locations near them. People can also call 2-1-1 to find a location, or, if they cannot get to a C...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023