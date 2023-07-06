County holds cool zone event with weather warming up

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas and county health officials held a press event Tuesday to remind people the County’s Cool Zone program gives them free, safe, air-conditioned sanctuaries to escape extreme heat as temperatures are expected to rise this weekend.

A complete list of Cool Zone sites, their hours and locations is located online. The site includes a map feature where people can type in their address to find locations near them. People can also call 2-1-1 to find a location, or, if they cannot get to a C...