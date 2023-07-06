Imports and labor shortage challenge avocado growers

At Terra Bella Ranches in Santa Barbara County, workers place avocados in picking sacks. A persistent labor shortage has challenged California's avocado sector, which relies on workers to hand-pick the fruit from trees that primarily grow on hillsides. Village News/Sheldon Bosio photo

Caleb Hampton

Ag Alert

A cold spring coupled with increased imports and a persistent labor shortage has challenged California avocado growers, as many have kept fruit hanging on trees for months in search of a market opportunity.

"A lot of people are waiting to pick," said Daryn Miller, agronomist at his family's Villa Pacifica Ranch in San Luis Obispo County, which has yet to harvest any of this year's crop.

California's avocado season stretches from February through October. While the avocados may continue to grow in size, they typically do not ripen until picked, enabling farmers to s...