Three tips to help men make health a priority this summer

Dr. Amit Arwindekar

Medical Director

UnitedHealthcare Global

Summer is a great time to focus on fitness, especially for men. While for some men, their health may be a secondary concern, the summer months offer an opportune time to help raise awareness of the health challenges men face and encourage them to take action to improve their well-being.

For instance, compared to women, men may experience some health conditions at higher rates, including heart disease, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. By highlighting this fact and encouraging men to take an active role in their well-bein...