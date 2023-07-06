Up and down, a self-care article
Last updated 7/6/2023 at 6:03pm
Leslie Salmon
Special to the Village News
I’m not talking about going up and down stairs – many of you are fully capable of that. What I speak about is getting up and down from the floor.
As a certified yoga therapist and certified Anusara yoga teacher (with 25 years of experience), I ask clients and students to incorporate one thing into their daily activities: “Get up and down from the floor two times every day.”
I could talk brain neuroplasticity, synapses, nerve impulses, neurotransmitters here, but the simple truth is that many people, as they age, stop getting down on the fl...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)