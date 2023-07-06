Up and down, a self-care article

Leslie Salmon

Special to the Village News

I’m not talking about going up and down stairs – many of you are fully capable of that. What I speak about is getting up and down from the floor.

As a certified yoga therapist and certified Anusara yoga teacher (with 25 years of experience), I ask clients and students to incorporate one thing into their daily activities: “Get up and down from the floor two times every day.”

I could talk brain neuroplasticity, synapses, nerve impulses, neurotransmitters here, but the simple truth is that many people, as they age, stop getting down on the fl...