What happens to your body when you give up sugar for two weeks?

Village News Staff

Giving up sugar entirely for a period of two weeks can have significant impacts on your body and overall well-being. Dr. Eric Berg explains the various changes that occur during this time and highlights the potential benefits. Let's take a closer look at what happens when you eliminate sugar from your diet.

1. Decreased sugar cravings: Consuming sugar triggers a hormonal response that leads to low blood sugar levels and subsequent sugar cravings. By eliminating sugar, you can break the cycle and reduce your craving for it.

2. Reduced hunger: Sugar consumption oft...