14 year old girl reported to have been sold for sex, found on Camp Pendleton
Last updated 7/8/2023 at 11:43am
FOX 5 is reporting that a Marine has been taken into custody after a 14 year old girl was found in his barracks. The Spring Valley girl had been reported as missing since June 10th.
It is being reported by several news outlets that the 14 year old girl who, according to a woman named Casaundra Perez, claiming to be the girl's aunt, was found on Camp Pendleton
In the barracks of a Marine who had purchased her for sex.
A TikTok account sharing Ms Perez's name posted a video explaining what she says happened to the 14-year-old girl who apparently has disabiloties. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/camp-pendleton-missing-girl-marine-rape-b2371804.html
This information is unverified at this time by Village News. More will be reported as information becomes available.
