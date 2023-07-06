14 year old girl reported to have been sold for sex, found on Camp Pendleton

Camp Pendleton was able to verify that this Marine was taken into custody and the matter is under investigation.

FOX 5 is reporting that a Marine has been taken into custody after a 14 year old girl was found in his barracks. The Spring Valley girl had been reported as missing since June 10th.

It is being reported by several news outlets that the 14 year old girl who, according to a woman named Casaundra Perez, claiming to be the girl's aunt, was found on Camp Pendleton

In the barracks of a Marine who had purchased her for sex.

A TikTok account sharing Ms Perez's name posted a video explaining what she says happened to the 14-year-old girl who apparently has disabiloties. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/camp-pendleton-missing-girl-marine-rape-b2371804.html

This information is unverified at this time by Village News. More will be reported as information becomes available.