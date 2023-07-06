BUSD adds Animal Science and Agriculture Enrichment staff position

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District board approved a new Animal Science and Agriculture Enrichment Program Worker staff position.

The board’s 3-0 vote May 17, with Larissa Anderson and Pascal Lapoirie absent, approves a memorandum of understanding with the Bonsall chapter of the California School Employees Association. The position will be a 12-month staff position and will be at salary range 13 of the Classified Salary Schedule, which equates to a salary for an entry-level employee new to the district of between $45,801.60 and $48,089.30.

