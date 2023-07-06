Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Car club selects officers, honors longtime members

 
Last updated 7/6/2023 at 7:26pm

Louise Patterson accepts her Legacy Achievement Award from Fallbrook Vintage Car Club Board Member Gary Hesser.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club held its annual Election General Meeting, Board Meeting and BBQ luncheon, Saturday, June 24. Over 65 people attended for a mini car show and Que and Brew catered the event.

The board consists of 12 positions and 12 people were nominated and approved. During lunch, the new Board convened and elected the following officers: President Kathy Hesser, Vice President Terry Decker, Treasurer Ron Mintle and Secretary Steve Shapiro. Board members include Doug Allen, Gloria Andrews, Gary Hesser, Michael McGuire, Chuck Pedigo, Elaine Pedigo, Mike Socha, a...



