Critz twins take beef supreme grand champion and supreme reserve champion awards

 
Last updated 7/6/2023 at 7:10pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

The judge awards Landon Critz and white calf, Turbo 1, the Supreme Reserve Champion title.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Critz twins obtained the two highest market beef awards at the San Diego County Fair's market livestock show.

Clayton Critz raised the supreme grand champion steer. Landon Critz raised the supreme reserve champion. The Critz twins are members of Fallbrook High School's Future Farmers of America chapter and completed their junior year at Fallbrook High School in June.

"Very proud and very shocked, and I'm surprised and very thankful for the people who helped me," Clayton Critz said.

"It was nice," Landon Critz said.

