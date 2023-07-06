Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FPUD transfers $500,000 of annual appropriations from capital to operations

 
Last updated 7/6/2023 at 5:50pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Four days before the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year, the Fallbrook Public Utility District board transferred $500,000 of annual appropriations from capital improvement payments to administration, operations and maintenance.

The 4-0 vote June 26, with Dave Baxter absent, adopted the resolution for the amended annual appropriations. The revised budget allowed for expenditures of $16,930,739 for administration, operations and maintenance while reducing the pay-as-you-go budget for capital projects and equipment to $7,624,350. The total $41,995,796 water budget...



