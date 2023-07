Gunther is available for adoption at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. He's approximately 15 months old and a poodle mix. This is his before and after photo from his much needed spa day. He's a sweet boy looking for his forever home. FAS doesn't take walk-ins; to make an appointment email [email protected] or leave a message at 760-685-3533. FAS is located at 230 W. Aviation Road. Village News/Courtesy Photo.