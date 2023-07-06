Marine pleads not guilty to murder in Fallbrook boy's DUI Crash Death

Santiago Gaspar, 12-year-old from Fallbrook, was killed on July 4th in an accident.

VISTA - A Camp Pendleton-based Marine accused of driving under the influence and killing a 12-year-old Fallbrook boy, Santiago Gaspar, in a Fourth of July car crash in Oceanside pleaded not guilty today to charges that include murder.

Edward Minot, 20, of Mill Spring, North Carolina, is accused in the Tuesday night crash that killed Santiago Gaspar and injured two others in the vehicle. The injured victims were a 27-year-old driver and the victim's 6-year-old brother.

Minot and a passenger in his vehicle were also injured in the crash.

Minot entered his pleas Friday from a hospital and will remain in custody without bail. He faces up to 16 years and eight months to life in state prison if convicted of all charges, according to Deputy District Attorney David Uyar.

According to Oceanside police, the crash happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday after an Oceanside police officer was alerted to a white Volkswagen Golf GTI hatchback near Mission Avenue and Myers Street traveling with no lights on.

``The officer attempted to effect a traffic stop northbound on Myers Street just south of Pier View Way,'' OPD Sgt. Clint Bussey said. ``The driver failed to yield and immediately sped north on Myers Street at a high rate of speed.''

About 30 seconds later, the suspect's vehicle broadsided a blue Nissan Altima traveling east on Surfrider Way, the sergeant said.

Alcohol and speed were considered to be factors in the collision, Bussey said.

Minot's criminal complaint includes an allegation that he was driving with a blood-alcohol level above .08%, which is the legal driving limit in California. However, the legal driving limit is .01% for those under 21 years of age.

