Neighborhood Reinvestment Program, Community Enhancement grants no longer need Board of Supervisors approval
Last updated 7/6/2023 at 5:50pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Neighborhood Reinvestment Program and Community Enhancement Program grants awarded by the County of San Diego no longer need approval from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.
The county supervisors approved the streamlining of the grants on a 4-0 vote, with one vacant seat, June 13. The supervisors’ action approved amendments to the county policies covering Neighborhood Reinvestment Program and Community Enhancement grants.
The Neighborhood Reinvestment Program was originally called the Community Projects program when it was created in 1998. The Ne...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)