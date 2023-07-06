Newcomers host end-of-the-year BBQ celebration

Gayle and Les Luzcyk and Carolyn Stankaitis proudly display the pies baked for the contest.

FALLBROOK - Fallbrook Newcomers, the dynamic community organization dedicated to welcoming and connecting newcomers to the charming town of Fallbrook, recently hosted an unforgettable end-of-the-year BBQ event to commemorate a remarkable year and celebrate its invaluable members. The gathering was a resounding success, filled with laughter, camaraderie and treasured memories.

The Fallbrook Newcomers end-of-the-year BBQ took place June 24 at the picturesque home of Sandy and Wade Mayo, where the summer vibes were in full swing as the club's men delivered an unforgettable BBQ experience. The...