Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Public input meetings to be held for Socially Equitable Cannabis Program

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/6/2023 at 7:04pm



SAN DIEGO – The County of San Diego Planning and Development Services (PDS) invites everyone to attend public meetings as the Socially Equitable Cannabis Program (SECP) is seeking input on specific topics to be included in the SECP, as directed by the Board of Supervisors. The specific topics include cannabis facility design guideline checklists, limits or caps on the number of cannabis facilities, defining cannabis events and the establishment of a Community Equity Contribution Program.

This will be the final phase of outreach for these specific topics. At these meetings, staff will prov...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023