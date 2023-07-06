Public input meetings to be held for Socially Equitable Cannabis Program

SAN DIEGO – The County of San Diego Planning and Development Services (PDS) invites everyone to attend public meetings as the Socially Equitable Cannabis Program (SECP) is seeking input on specific topics to be included in the SECP, as directed by the Board of Supervisors. The specific topics include cannabis facility design guideline checklists, limits or caps on the number of cannabis facilities, defining cannabis events and the establishment of a Community Equity Contribution Program.

This will be the final phase of outreach for these specific topics. At these meetings, staff will prov...