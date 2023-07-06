Rescued black bear cubs treated at Ramona Wildlife Center

Two California black bear cubs who were rescued in the San Bernardino National Forest are being treated at the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center.

The first cub was found near their dead mother on July 4 and the second smaller cub was found July 7. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife began tracking the cubs

once they located the dead mother. ``At only 5 months old, the bear cub brothers would have been too young to survive on their own,'' according to Nina Thompson of the humane

society. Black bear cubs typically need to stay with their mother, or sow, for u...